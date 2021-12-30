Advertisement

Hopkinsville man accused of killing Illinois sheriff’s deputy

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 3:34 PM CST
CARLYLE, Ill. (AP) - Police have arrested a Kentucky man in connection with the fatal shooting of an eastern Illinois deputy early Wednesday and a carjacking in neighboring Missouri a couple of hours later.

An Illinois State Police SWAT team arrested 40-year-old Ray Tate of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, on Wednesday afternoon at a home in Carlyle, Illinois, where Tate allegedly committed a home invasion and took the homeowner hostage in addition to the carjacking victim.

Tate was charged with murder by the Wayne County State’s Attorney and lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Neither the carjacking victim nor the home invasion victim was injured, police said.

