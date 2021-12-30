Advertisement

Immediate care or treat at home? What to know before the COVID panic

With any slight cough, itchy throat or sneeze, some are ready to proclaim COVID or rush to...
With any slight cough, itchy throat or sneeze, some are ready to proclaim COVID or rush to already filled testing sites and hospitals for treatment. However, medical experts say you may be able to put on the brakes.(Source: Phylicia Ashley, WAVE 3 News)
By Phylicia Ashley
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - To test or not to test… and where? That seems to be the true question after COVID cases reportedly doubled overnight in Louisville. WAVE 3 News learned when community members should and shouldn’t get tested or go to the hospital.

With any slight cough, itchy throat or sneeze, some are ready to proclaim COVID or rush to already filled testing sites and hospitals for treatment. However, medical experts say you may be able to put on the brakes.

Norton Healthcare said testing is best at least five days after COVID-19 exposure, if you are not up to date on vaccines or are not vaccinated, and have no symptoms or mild symptoms.

If you are vaccinated, have mild symptoms, are not high risk, and have been exposed to COVID, you can contact your primary care provider to determine if you need to be seen.

If you are high risk or have severe symptoms, then you need to go to immediate care or prompt care.

Emergency care is necessary if you have conditions like chest pain, or shortness of breath, or other life-threatening symptoms.

Norton Immediate Care Centers and health care provider offices are seeing increased demand for services, and not just from people who need COVID-19 tests.

If you have not been vaccinated within the past six months and don’t have the booster, or if you’re not vaccinated at all, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that you get a COVID-19 test five days after exposure. However, given proper quarantining and masking, if you have no symptoms a COVID-19 test likely is not necessary.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isak is the owner of Umoja International Market, LLC.
Business owner recalls being denied SBA loan, SBA says denial letter isn’t the end
Danielle Morgan, 37, was killed in a single-car crash coming home from last minute shopping on...
Single mother dies in Christmas Eve car crash, leaving behind 5 children
Golden Alert issued for Donald Maxwell.
GOLDEN ALERT: BGPD searching for missing man
Ball Drop in Franklin
Franklin man builds his own 80 foot tall New Year’s Ball Drop
Jennifer Hay tells the story of her $46,000 helicopter flight
Southern Indiana couple gets $46,000 bill after snake bite

Latest News

The United States is averaging more than 300,000 new COVID-19 cases a day, the highest it's...
More COVID tests approved as omicron bears down
Health officials are recommending that people cancel New Year’s Eve parties in response to the...
Family determined to host NYE party will test all guests for COVID
Economists worry we're in for a weak start to 2022.
Will COVID crush economic recovery?
However, with COVID-19 cases on the rise, state leaders are urging businesses and people to...
Ky. health officials again urge caution during new year celebrations
On average nationwide, pediatric hospitalizations are up 35% in just the past week.
More kids being hospitalized nationwide with COVID-19