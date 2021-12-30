Advertisement

Kentucky storm victims to have SNAP benefits replaced

(WSAZ)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 8:10 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced that some Kentucky households impacted by devastating tornadoes early this month can be eligible for replacement of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.

Rather than require households to report food losses individually, the department is allowing the state of Kentucky to approve automatic mass replacements of SNAP benefits to affected residents in Hickman, Warren, Caldwell, Christian, Graves and Logan Counties.

