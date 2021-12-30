The Mint Gaming Hall opens Bowling Green location

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, The Mint Gaming Hall welcomed guests into its new Bowling Green location. Hundreds of people came out for the opening day.

“We’re very excited to be in Bowling Green. Number one, just getting The Mint Gaming Hall name to grow,” Director of Marketing John Wholihan said. “We’re so proud of the team. Vendors, construction people, the team members and employees here that have really pulled together in the last several months to put this together. So overall, just just a big sense of pride.”

The new location is in the Greenwood Mall area next to David’s Bridal. “It does a couple of things for us in that it kind of opens it up to a newer customer base, But also for team members,” Wholihan explained. “People can live and work right in the same community where we know a lot of people were driving into Franklin every day for those of us that work at that property.”

This new location is still hiring for some positions. You can visit themintgaming.com to view openings. “Upwards of 150 jobs are being created here, most of them are filled, there’s still a few to go,” Wholihan said.

There are 450 historic horse racing machines at this site, including some familiar gaming machines like Wheel of Fortune. There is also a nice bar area right in the center of the facility. The Corner Cafe and Post Time Race and Sports Bar are set to open closer to the start of the new year.

“The horse racing allows for legal horse race betting like a simulcast Hall, so we’ll have certain terminals here and the televisions to be able to bet on those races, anywhere around the country,” Wholihan explained.

The Mint Gaming Hall is open until 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday and 24 hours Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.