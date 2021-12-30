New micro-market to come to Delafield neighborhood in early 2022

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Hotel INC will be opening a fresh food market in the neighborhood where KY Proud fruits, vegetables, dairy, eggs, and meat will be sold.

“We have local farmers that grow year-round that we’ve been purchasing from already for nearly a decade,” said Rhondell Miller, the Executive Director of Hotel INC.

The market will be in a 500 square foot converted garage space. Its aim is to target residents in the West End who Hotel INC says are experiencing “the largest food desert of the city.”

“We have been listening to our neighbors now for a few years here in the Delafield community and other areas of the West End neighborhoods,” she said, “And what we continue to hear is them talking about the lack of access that they have to a full grocery store, and especially their lack of access to fresh foods”.

To be considered in a food desert, an area must be more than a mile away from a full grocery store if urban. If the area is rural, it must be more than seven miles away from the closest grocery store.

“People especially here in Delafield are more than a mile and a half away, some over three miles away,” Miller said.

Anyone can become a member of the co-op by completing an application and paying a $60 fee, but those who are living in Delafield will receive free membership and a savings of up to 50%. “They can either show their ID or they could bring in something else that shows that their resident it won’t be that complicated”, she said.

The market will be located at 1005 Boatlanding road with a front entrance on Pearl Street and the group hopes to get it open within the first quarter.

