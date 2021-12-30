Advertisement

Organizers for Nashville’s Music Note Drop prep for NYE weather issues

Crews are setting the stage for Nashville's annual New Year's celebration bash.
Crews are setting the stage for Nashville's annual New Year's celebration bash.(WSMV-TV)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 8:14 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Music City Note Drop is scheduled to take place on Friday night for the first time since 2019.

However, Nashville revelers could be in for a disappointing blow from mother nature. The 4WARN weather team is monitoring a severe weather threat for New Year’s Eve.

After a stormy Wednesday, we’re back to dry conditions this morning and it will be a dry day for Middle Tennessee.

The Nashville Convention and Visitor’s Corporation told News 4 they watch the pending weather by the hour and have “contingency plans.”

If you plan to go to this event on Friday night, the Nashville Convention and Visitor’s Corporation asked people to follow their social media channels for announcements closely.

Health protocols take center stage at Nashville’s NYE bash

Severe or not, if there is rain Friday night, umbrellas are not allowed inside the event, so be sure to pack a Pancho, raincoat, or rainboots.

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danielle Morgan, 37, was killed in a single-car crash coming home from last minute shopping on...
Single mother dies in Christmas Eve car crash, leaving behind 5 children
Golden Alert issued for Donald Maxwell.
GOLDEN ALERT: BGPD searching for missing man
Ball Drop in Franklin
Franklin man builds his own 80 foot tall New Year’s Ball Drop
Since July, some people have been getting monthly direct deposits from the IRS based on the...
Madison Co. accountant gives advice on child tax credits
Anthony T. Williams, 33 of Horse Cave, Ky. and Billy J. Johnson, 41of Glasgow, Ky. arrested...
Two arrested in Barren Co. during traffic stop after police find shotgun and drugs

Latest News

Kentucky storm victims to have SNAP benefits replaced
(Credit: Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels)
Kentucky Colonels distribute $245K in tornado disaster relief
Voting rights in the spotlight as 2022 nears
Voting rights in the spotlight as 2022 nears
Kentucky gets driver's license extension
Driver’s licensing services coming to Kentucky state parks