Thursday morning fog, threats for heavy rain, strong storms New Year’s Eve

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday had showers in the evening, bringing moisture to the region that is allowing fog to develop in south central Kentucky for Thursday morning.

Though there are still uncertainties with this forecast, confidence is increasing for heavy rain along with severe weather potential in southern Kentucky. (WBKO)

Thursday will have areas of patchy, dense fog. Give yourself some extra time to travel through the fog, use your low beam headlights and travel with caution through the morning hours. Much of the day looks quiet with mostly cloudy skies early with partial clearing in the afternoon. The cloud cover will limit high temperatures to reach lower 60s - very warm, but compared to early in the week, this will be “cooler.” After Thursday, a complex system will move in and provide the potential for active weather in the region. As the current forecast stands, Friday morning will start off dry with variably cloudy skies with highs in the afternoon reaching the mid-to-upper 60s. Friday night through Saturday will have the return of rain and thunderstorms - some of which could be severe. However, given the inconsistencies of forecast models and uncertain track of this system, confidence for the threats of this system continue to be low. However, confidence is increasing that we will see heavy rainfall in the region, so potential for flooding is possible. Given the current forecast, threats for strong wind gusts are also possible, though this is on the lower end of confidence. We are still roughly three days out from this event, so a lot can change as new data is collected. For now, stay tuned to reliable weather sources, such as the WBKO First Alert Weather Team along with the National Weather Service. It is also better to be over prepared than under prepared, and given the potential severe weather with this system, it would be great to have an action plan set up for both home and work. NOTE: We do NOT anticipate a storm set up like December 10-11; that was a historically rare event for this region and the odds of that happening twice is extremely rare.

Saturday will have continued showers with possible thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall is currently the biggest threat in the morning, but as mentioned above, confidence is still low at this time. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-to-upper 60s along with breezy southwesterly winds. The powerful cold front associated with this system will move through the region, which will dramatically drop temperatures in the region. Saturday night lows will plummet in the upper 20s and low 30s. With backend moisture from this system, a few snowflakes will be possible - though we do not anticipate any accumulations. Given that we will have saturated roads, the rapidly falling temperatures could make for a few slick spots on bridges, overpasses and rural roads on Sunday morning. Sunday will be a COLD day. High temperatures will only reach the 30s along with variably cloudy skies and breezy northwesterly winds. When you factor in the winds, wind chills both Sunday and early Monday could be in the teens and even single digits! Conditions look to stay cold and dry for the first half of the first week of 2022 - finally feeling like winter in southern Kentucky!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Warm. High 62. Low 53. Winds SW at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered PM storms likely. Breezy & very warm. High 71. Low 59. Winds S at 14 mph.

SATURDAY: Cloudy. Rain & thunderstorms. Breezy & very warm. High 68. Low 39. Winds SW at 15 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 47

Normal Low: 30

Record High Today: 71 (1923)

Record Low Today: -12 (1880)

Sunrise: 6:59 a.m.

Sunset: 4:38 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 53)

Mold Count: Low (3424 - Mold Spore Count)

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 66

Yesterday’s Low: 48

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.11″

Monthly Precip: 3.39″ (-0.71″)

Yearly Precip: 53.92″ (+4.05″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.