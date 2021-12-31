Bus service available for storm-affected residents in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Free transportation service is available to storm-affected Bowling Green residents who need assistance.

GO bg Transit is offering free rides to storm-affected residents who need transportation to and from the disaster recovery center at the old Sears location in Greenwood Mall, to medical appointments or other necessary in-town travel.

Riders who need transportation should first try to use the existing fixed routes and stops. Passes for fixed routes are available at the disaster recovery center but not required if a rider is unable to get a bus pass. For a map of fixed routes and stops go here https://www.bgky.org/files/1HVnlVAa.pdf. For the route schedule, go to https://www.bgky.org/files/oGi5KBRj.pdf.

Residents who live or are staying in an area that is not near an existing fixed stop or need transportation directly can call 270-782-3163 to schedule a ride.

The transit service appreciates riders who call well in advance, preferably 24 hours in advance of when they need to travel. Each leg of the trip should be scheduled separately.

Riders can expect some suggested alternative times and wait times to meet the demand. Riders must take any belongings with them when exiting the vehicle. Vehicles are not allowed to wait for individuals to return to the vehicle.

The transit service does not operate on weekends and will be closed on Dec. 31 for the holiday. Services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis from 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Riders and drivers are required to wear a mask.

