Concert series being held in Lexington to help tornado victims

Artists and music fans are coming together this weekend to support tornado victims. The Burl,...
Artists and music fans are coming together this weekend to support tornado victims. The Burl, in Lexington's distillery district, is hosting two nights of song.
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Artists and music fans are coming together this weekend to support tornado victims.

The Burl, in Lexington’s distillery district, is hosting two nights of song.

Austin Shuck is the director of a nonprofit dedicated to helping out fellow Kentuckians. He knew he needed to step up for the western part of the state. He also has family in Western Kentucky.

“I woke up to see that this devastation had happened in Western Kentucky,” Shuck said. “For me, it was very gut-wrenching. People don’t understand until you’ve been in that situation.”

Nearly 10 years ago, he had the same view many of the recent tornado survivors do.

“I get to West Liberty, walking through the streets and I’m like, ‘holy crap, this is complete devastation,’” said Shuck.

Shuck’s house was wiped off the foundation.

“It’s a horrible experience not having anything,” Shuck said.

He knows firsthand how long it takes to rebuild. Shuck says he hopes partnering with The Burl for a series of concerts keeps the progress going.

“It’s going to be the best show The Burl’s ever had,” Shuck said. “It’s going to be kind of an acoustic setting, completely sold out both nights.”

Artists from the commonwealth, and elsewhere, are lending their voices and celebrity for those that have been stripped of everything. All proceeds go to the Muhlenberg County Tornado Relief Fund.

Both nights are sold out, but The Burl is still accepting donations. You can contact the venue if you’d like to give money to their fund.

