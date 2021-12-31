Advertisement

Disaster SNAP benefits approved for 14 counties

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 8:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear has announced Disaster SNAP benefits have been approved for Kentuckians who live or work in 14 counties impacted by the Dec. 10-11 tornadic storms, and two other counties are on standby to be added in the near future.

“We really appreciate the extra assistance from the federal government to ensure our Kentucky families who have lost so much are able to have access to healthy food at this time,” said Beshear. “When you’re worried about how to rebuild your home and your life, you shouldn’t have the extra burden of worrying about your next meal.”

Applications may be submitted beginning Jan. 5, 2022 for short-term food help for individuals and families living or working in Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Taylor and Warren counties.

Kentuckians residing or working in Barren and Marion County will have an opportunity to apply at a later date.

Additionally, residents who currently receive SNAP benefits can request and apply for a replacement of benefits due to power outages and other impacts.

Any SNAP recipient can request replacement benefits whenever food purchased with SNAP benefits is destroyed due to a household disaster.

Some recipients may have already received replacements automatically. R

eplacement requests must be made by Jan. 10, 2022.

For help applying, call the Department for Community Based Services’ call center for D-SNAP at 1-833-371-8570, the fastest method to receive benefits. Applications will be taken by phone from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday – Friday, and Saturday, 8 a.m.– 1 p.m.

Applications may also be made at DCBS offices in the eligible counties.

For more information, including DCBS office hours, visit governor.ky.gov/tornadoresources and click on the “Food Assistance” tab.

