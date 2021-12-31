Doctors suggest preparing as best you can for storms to minimize storm anxiety

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s not uncommon to feel anxious when there is severe weather in the forecast-- especially given the events that took place in Bowling Green and throughout the state on December 10 and 11.

However, there are ways to alleviate that anxiety entering this weekend with potential severe weather.

One local therapist, Charlie Burgett, says a lot of anxiety comes from not having control.

He says to present a calm presence if you have children because they feed off of your energy. Burgett adds, it always helps to be prepared, having a game plan, supplies and even a tornado drill with those in your household. All this can help ease the anxiety.

“You have to remind yourself that I’m going to be okay. I need to calm down, especially if you have children. Children will feed off of the parents’ anxiety and if the parents can be as strong as they can and present a calm appearance to their children, children’s anxiety will go down. They will follow your lead.”

Burgett says to be prepared and stay alert but also try to stay calm and keep a positive attitude.

”Children will be starting back to school Monday and there’s going to be a lot of anxiety for some children and for some teachers and for parents. I think, again, this is a part of working through this process. There’s no lyrical pill to take, but again, if you can gain control of your life and be trying to think more on a positive level, that can hopefully help you deal with the feelings that are going to come perhaps tonight or tomorrow.”

In order to stay weather alert, Chief Meteorologist Shane Holinde and Meteorologist Ethan Emery suggest downloading the WBKO First Alert Weather App for continuous updates about the weather in your area. You should also make sure you have access to a weather radio if you don’t have a smartphone.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.