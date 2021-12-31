Advertisement

Kentucky House GOP leaders unveil redistricting plan

The Kentucky State Capitol.
The Kentucky State Capitol.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky House Republican leaders have unveiled a redistricting plan for the 100-member chamber.

Under the proposed map, two sets of rural GOP lawmakers would be paired with each other in newly drawn districts. And two pairs of Democrats would be placed in the same Louisville districts.

Those incumbents would face off in the 2022 spring primary if the proposal wins legislative approval and the lawmakers seek reelection.

The redistricting plan was revealed by House Speaker David Osborne.

He says the plan would create two new districts where the majority of voters represent ethnic and racial minority populations.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isak is the owner of Umoja International Market, LLC.
Business owner recalls being denied SBA loan, SBA says denial letter isn’t the end
South central Kentucky could see some potentially strong to severe storms, though our primary...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Heavy rain, strong storms tonight through New Year’s Day
Tornado survivor receives car
Bowling Green tornado survivor gifted car from local business owners
Though there are still uncertainties with this forecast, confidence is increasing for heavy...
Quiet today, but active weather arrives New Years Eve, New Years Day
Locations of tornado shelters
Tornado shelter locations throughout southcentral Kentucky

Latest News

FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99
COVID-19 at home tests sold out
Local shortage of at-home COVID-19 tests
Plan Ahead This NYE to Stop Drunk Driving
Plan Ahead This NYE to Stop Drunk Driving
WCPS New Guidelines
WCPS New Guidelines
Prepare for Severe Storms, Know Where to Go Before the Storm Hits
Prepare for Severe Storms, Know Where to Go Before the Storm Hits