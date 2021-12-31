Advertisement

Muhlenberg County prison employee charged for allegedly sexually assaulting inmate

Irvin Ware
Irvin Ware(Muhlenberg County Detention Center)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Green River Correctional Complex employee has been charged after he allegedly sexually assaulted an inmate.

Irvin Ware, 53, of Central City, was charged with third-degree sodomy after the Kentucky State Police received a call on Wednesday from the complex in reference to an inmate reporting they had been sexually assaulted by a staff member.

During the KSP’s investigation they arrested Ware.

He remains in the Muhlenberg County Detention Center and the investigation remains ongoing and is being conducted by KSP Post 2.

