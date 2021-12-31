Muhlenberg County prison employee charged for allegedly sexually assaulting inmate

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Green River Correctional Complex employee has been charged after he allegedly sexually assaulted an inmate.

Irvin Ware, 53, of Central City, was charged with third-degree sodomy after the Kentucky State Police received a call on Wednesday from the complex in reference to an inmate reporting they had been sexually assaulted by a staff member.

During the KSP’s investigation they arrested Ware.

He remains in the Muhlenberg County Detention Center and the investigation remains ongoing and is being conducted by KSP Post 2.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.