Advertisement

Orchestra Kentucky’s Standing Together benefit concert canceled

Orchestra Kentucky concert postponed
Orchestra Kentucky concert postponed(Orchestra Kentucky)
By Katey Cook
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, the Arts of Southern Kentucky’s President/CEO Jeff Released a statement saying the Orchestra Kentucky: Standing Together Benefit concert is now canceled. The full statement reads as follows:

“Many of our musicians piece together a living by playing in several orchestras and by teaching. We simply did not have enough time to coordinate schedules to make it work. We are happy to have raised money at previous concerts and are glad to partner with other organizations by donating the building and our staff for their benefit concerts.”

The concert was a benefit for the people and places affected by the recent tornadoes that hit Western Kentucky.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isak is the owner of Umoja International Market, LLC.
Business owner recalls being denied SBA loan, SBA says denial letter isn’t the end
Though there are still uncertainties with this forecast, confidence is increasing for heavy...
Quiet today, but active weather arrives New Years Eve, New Years Day
Tornado survivor receives car
Bowling Green tornado survivor gifted car from local business owners
South central Kentucky could see some potentially strong to severe storms, though our primary...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Heavy rain, strong storms tonight through New Year’s Day
The Mint Gaming Hall
The Mint Gaming Hall opens Bowling Green location

Latest News

Combatting storm anxiety.
Doctors suggest preparing as best you can for storms to minimize storm anxiety
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99
WCPS
WCPS releases updated COVID-19 guidelines after new CDC recommendations
File image
Central Ky. baseball coach dies after battle with COVID-19