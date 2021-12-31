Orchestra Kentucky’s Standing Together benefit concert canceled

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, the Arts of Southern Kentucky’s President/CEO Jeff Released a statement saying the Orchestra Kentucky: Standing Together Benefit concert is now canceled. The full statement reads as follows:

“Many of our musicians piece together a living by playing in several orchestras and by teaching. We simply did not have enough time to coordinate schedules to make it work. We are happy to have raised money at previous concerts and are glad to partner with other organizations by donating the building and our staff for their benefit concerts.”

The concert was a benefit for the people and places affected by the recent tornadoes that hit Western Kentucky.

