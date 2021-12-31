Rec on the Run returns to SoKY Ice Rink on Jan. 3
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green’s Park and Recreation Department is announcing the return of Rec on the Run next Monday, Jan. 3.
The event will be at SoKY Ice Rink from 5 to 7 p.m.
Families and individuals affected by the tornadoes as well as the rest of the community are invited to grab skates for a night on the ice rink.
For more information, call the BGPR at 270-393-3549.
