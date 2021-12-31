View From The Hill: A look back at the first semester of Living Learning Communities in the Freshmen Village at WKU

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU’s newest residence halls which anchor the First Year Village, had a successful first semester housing participants in Living Learning Communities.

From a costume murder mystery party over Halloween to Podsgiving meals at Thanksgiving, Amy Bingham takes a look at how the LLC students bonded in this week’s View from the Hill.

Winchester freshman Shelby Summers always knew she wanted to be a teacher.

“As a little kid I used to line up my stuffed animals and I would teach to them with a whiteboard and everything.”

Now she’s living and learning with forty other like-minded freshmen.

“Everyone on my floor is in education and so we all have the same values and like what we want to do when we’re older and it’s really helpful if you have homework cause you just start knocking on doors for people that are in your classes.”

With the first semester under their belt, Program Specialist Kirsten Hooks says the Living Learning Communities are functioning exactly as intended.

“We’ve found that just the students living in the pods and on the floors have really created such a close connection.”

She says the social aspect of the LLCs that are a big part of the success.

“I think some of these students that are meeting each other right now are going to be lifelong friends, just kind of seeing how they interact with each other.”

It’s a built-in network these students can create their freshmen year that most don’t get until they are juniors or seniors.

“I love it cause you share the same interest so it’s easy to talk about and start a conversation with someone who has the same desires as you do.”

“In terms of setting yourself up in your major or your special interest their first year on the hill, there’s no other experience that can mimic what an LLC can provide.”

Earlier this month, WKU President Tim Caboni told the Board of Regents that there’s an eight percentage point difference in fall to spring registration between those who are participating in an LLC compared to those who are not.

