WCPS releases updated COVID-19 guidelines after new CDC recommendations

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday afternoon, Warren County Public Schools’ Superintendent Rob Clayton released updated guidelines on what students should do if they test positive for COVID-19, or are exposed to the virus.

The new guidelines coincide with updated CDC guidance, which reduces the amount of time a person is recommended to quarantine based on certain factors.

If a student tests positive for COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status, they must do the following:

Remain at home for five days

If after five days, a student no longer has symptoms, (i.e., fever of 100.4 or higher or feeling feverish, new cough, difficulty breathing, sore throat, muscle or body aches, vomiting or diarrhea, and new loss of taste or smell), then they can return to school but should wear a mask for five additional days.

If a student has a fever, they must continue to stay home until they are free of fever for at least 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medications.

WCPS highly recommends if a student is exposed to someone testing positive for COVID-19 and is asymptomatic, has been boosted, or fully vaccinated within the last six months (for Johnson and Johnson vaccine the last two months), to wear a mask around other for ten days and get a COVID-19 test on day five.

WCPS will require that a student who is exposed to someone testing positive for COVID-19, and is not vaccinated, or has received their vaccines more than six months ago (two months for Johnson and Johnson) without a booster, to stay home for five days, continue to wear a mask five days after that and try to get tested on the fifth day after the exposure.

The district returns back to school on Monday, January 3. Masks are optional.

