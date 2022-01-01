Approximately 6,000 WRECC members without power following New Year’s Day tornado line

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Following the New Year’s Day tornado line, the Warren Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation has reported approximately 6,000 members are without power.

According to WRECC’s social media pages, over 700 of those outages are in the Auburn area.

WRECC officials said crews are already out working on power outages and “will have power restored as soon as possible.”

According to the Bowling Green Municipal Utilities office’s outage map, there are 505 members without power.

