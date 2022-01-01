Barren County road closures due to flooding

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Several roads are closed in Barren County following flash flooding. Officials are warning motorists to ‘turn around, don’t drown.’

The following roads have been closed due to flooding:

Water is currently over the following roadways in Barren County:

-Highway 70 at the Barren-Metcalfe line.

-Merry Oaks-Railton Road near Howser Road.

-Highway 1297 near South Barren VFD Substation.

-847 Goodnight Hiseville Road

-Poynter Road Closed to Through Traffic – Cross-tiles washed out.

-Crews have been dispatched to these known locations

-Sexton Lane

-Oak Ridge School Road.

All roadways are being closely monitored by the Transportation Department and Emergency Management personnel.

According to Judge-Executive Michael Hale, the monthly testing of the outdoor warning sirens has been postponed, due to current weather conditions. Residents should be advised that if the outdoor warning sirens are sounded, this indicates a true emergency and residents are advised to tune into local media outlets for further information.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.