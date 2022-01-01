Advertisement

Barren County road closures due to flooding

Road closures in Barren County
Road closures in Barren County(AP)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Several roads are closed in Barren County following flash flooding. Officials are warning motorists to ‘turn around, don’t drown.’

The following roads have been closed due to flooding:

Water is currently over the following roadways in Barren County:

-Highway 70 at the Barren-Metcalfe line.

-Merry Oaks-Railton Road near Howser Road.

-Highway 1297 near South Barren VFD Substation.

-847 Goodnight Hiseville Road

-Poynter Road Closed to Through Traffic – Cross-tiles washed out.

-Crews have been dispatched to these known locations

-Sexton Lane

-Oak Ridge School Road.

All roadways are being closely monitored by the Transportation Department and Emergency Management personnel.

According to Judge-Executive Michael Hale, the monthly testing of the outdoor warning sirens has been postponed, due to current weather conditions. Residents should be advised that if the outdoor warning sirens are sounded, this indicates a true emergency and residents are advised to tune into local media outlets for further information.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isak is the owner of Umoja International Market, LLC.
Business owner recalls being denied SBA loan, SBA says denial letter isn’t the end
South central Kentucky could see some potentially strong to severe storms, though our primary...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Heavy rain, strong storms tonight through New Year’s Day
Locations of tornado shelters
Tornado shelter locations throughout southcentral Kentucky
Tornado survivor receives car
Bowling Green tornado survivor gifted car from local business owners
Flood Watch through Saturday
Strong Storms with Heavy Rain into New Year’s Day

Latest News

WRECC
Approximately 6,000 WRECC members without power following New Year’s Day tornado line
Columbia water rescues
Numerous water rescues underway in Columbia
The Storm Prediction Center has issued an Enhanced Risk for severe weather (Level 3/5) for the...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Another round of heavy rain, strong storms this afternoon/evening
Plan Ahead This NYE to Stop Drunk Driving
Plan Ahead This NYE to Stop Drunk Driving