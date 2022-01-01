Bowling Green sees damage from New Year’s storms; Power outages across region

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Storm damage has been reported in Bowling Green on New Year’s Day.

Thornton Furniture saw significant damage on Cave Mill Road.

Utility workers and emergency crews responded to reports of structural damage and downed trees in the vicinity of Cave Mill Road and Shive Lane.

The City of Bowling Green says to please call 270-393-4000 to report blocked roadways.

The Warren Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation has reported approximately 6,000 members are without power.

