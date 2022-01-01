FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Another round of heavy rain, strong storms this afternoon/evening

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We continue our First Alert Weather Day for New Year’s Day, Saturday, during the afternoon and evening for threats of heavy rainfall, potential for strong to severe storms.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued an Enhanced Risk for severe weather (Level 3/5) for the Tennessee Valley, including the KY/TN state line and Dale Hollow Lake/Lake Cumberland region. Slight Risk of severe weather (Level 2/5) for areas in yellow including Bowling Green and Marginal Risk of severe weather (Level 1/5) is for locations in green to the northwest. (WBKO)

After active weather moved through the region New Year’s Eve night into early New Year’s Day, rainfall continues to persist until just before midday hours in south central Kentucky. During the midday hours, a lull of activity is expected with mostly cloudy skies. However, with the dry air, we anticipate the atmosphere to “destabilize,” or gain energy it had lost early Saturday morning. If we see any sunshine Saturday, expect the energy to be even greater. From 12 p.m. through 8 p.m. Saturday, we could see round two of heavy rainfall along with the potential of strong to severe storms. The initial storm development anytime after noon would be discrete storm cells, potentially becoming supercells, that form from the regained energy. These storms have the potential for all modes of severe weather, especially strong winds and isolated tornadoes. Into the evening hours, the main line of rain and storms move through, ahead of a powerful cold front, and will bring in what could be the strongest winds of this event. In addition, we could also see quick, spin-up tornadoes along this line of storms. Moderate to heavy rainfall will persist going into the overnight period before drier, colder air moves in behind the cold front.

A Flood Watch is up for the entire WBKO viewing area through Saturday evening. Total rainfall amounts through Saturday will be two to four inches with locally higher amounts also possible - this could create flooding and even flash flooding within thunderstorms.

NOTE: We do NOT anticipate a storm set up like December 10-11; that was a historically rare event for this region and the odds of that happening twice is extremely rare. We understand that anxieties and stress are high with the threat for severe weather - and given that some may be dealing with potential Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder from what happened earlier this month, here are helpful resources on how to cope and prepare for this forecast from both the Anxiety & Depression Association of America and also the National Weather Service.

It is imperative that you have reliable ways to receive alerts - as the possibility of Flood/Flash Flood/Severe Thunderstorm/Tornado Warnings will be present with this event. The best way to receive alerts is through WBKO First Alert Weather App with not only instant alerts for your location, but also continuous updates to the forecast with the latest conditions and forecast videos from the WBKO First Alert Weather Team. Another reliable source for both when you are awake and when you’re asleep is a NOAA All Hazards Weather Radio. We have an instructional video from Chief Meteorologist Shane Holinde on how to set up alerts for your location and other locations of your choice on a weather radio. Don’t forget to have fresh batteries in the radio in case of a power outage. Tornado sirens are NOT reliable and should be considered a last resort - also these can sometimes malfunction or not be properly monitored so do NOT rely on them. Social media is also not reliable for the latest information as algorithms can skew the time at which you see our posts - which we will still post to social media regardless.

You will also want to have It is also better to be over prepared than under prepared, and given the potential flooding and severe weather with this system, it would be great to have an action plan set up for both home and work Know where your safe space is wherever you’ll be on Friday night as well as all day Saturday into Saturday night. In the event of a Severe Thunderstorm Warning or Tornado Warning, you want to go to the lowest level of your building and go in one of the following: basement, bathroom, hallway in the center of your home, stairwell or closet. You do NOT want to be near windows or near outside walls. If you are experiencing flooding in the event of one of these warnings, avoid the flooded space and go to an alternate spot in one of the suggested places mentioned.

If you must travel Saturday afternoon and evening, please adhere to barricades or caution/closure signs. You do not want to drive on flooded roadways under any circumstances, as just one foot of moving water can easily carry most vehicles. Because the active weather will likely be ongoing when it is dark, you will have a difficult time knowing the depth of a flooded road.

DO NOT attempt to “storm chase” in this. If we receive any tornadoes from this event, they will likely be brief, move very fast and be rain-wrapped; all of this making it difficult to see.

The powerful cold front associated with this system will move through the region, which will dramatically drop temperatures in the region. Saturday night lows will plummet in the upper 20s and low 30s. With backend moisture from this system, the potential for rain and snow mixing is there - though we do not anticipate any snow accumulations. Given that we will have saturated roads, the rapidly falling temperatures could make for a few slick spots on bridges, overpasses and rural roads on Sunday morning. Sunday will be a COLD day. High temperatures will only reach the 30s along with variably cloudy skies and windy conditions. When you factor in the winds, wind chills both Sunday and early Monday could be in the teens, so please find ways to stay warm and have layers of clothes to wear if outside! Conditions look to stay cold and dry for the first half of the first week of 2022 - finally feeling like winter in southern Kentucky!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Cloudy. Rain & thunderstorms. Breezy & very warm. High 68. Low 39. Winds SW at 17 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain/snow showers possible. Breezy & cold. High 41. Low 20. Winds NW at 15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Cold. High 40. Low 23. Winds N at 4 mph.

Saturday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 29

Record High Today: 76 (1952)

Record Low Today: -8 (1881)

Sunrise: 6:59 a.m.

Sunset: 4:40 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 27)

Mold Count: Low (3699 - Mold Spore Count)

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 69

Yesterday’s Low: 43

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.26″

Monthly Precip: 3.65″ (-0.70″)

Yearly Precip: 54.18″ (+4.06″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.