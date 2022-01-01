Gov. Beshear declares State of Emergency due to severe storm system

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear declared a State of Emergency New Year’s Day due to a powerful severe weather system generating heavy rain, thunderstorms, tornadoes, hail and strong straight-line winds impacting much of Western, Eastern and South Central Kentucky.

The severe weather caused flash flooding, loss of power and damage of public infrastructure and private properties.

Flash flooding in Green, Barren, Taylor, Adair, Owsley, Breathitt and Casey counties has resulted in numerous road closures and water rescues.

High water was blocking all or parts of multiple roads in Floyd, Knott and Pike counties as of noon. Casey County and Owsley County have declared local states of emergency.

“It is devastating that we are once again experiencing severe weather just weeks after the deadly tornadoes hit Western Kentucky. Sadly, some counties have been affected by both of these events,” Beshear said. “We will continue to monitor the weather and provide needed updates. Everyone be aware, stay safe and seek shelter when advised.”

“Unfortunately, we continue to experience severe weather in the commonwealth as we move into the new year, with impacts across our south central counties experiencing heavy rainfall, flash flooding, tornado strikes and continuous squall lines,” said Michael Dossett, director of Kentucky Emergency Management. “Please give way to emergency responders operating in numerous counties and stay off of transportation routes today if at all possible.”

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.