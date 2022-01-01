Advertisement

Gov. Beshear declares State of Emergency due to severe storm system

Damage on January 1, 2022
Damage on January 1, 2022(Bowling Green Tonite, via Twitter)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear declared a State of Emergency New Year’s Day due to a powerful severe weather system generating heavy rain, thunderstorms, tornadoes, hail and strong straight-line winds impacting much of Western, Eastern and South Central Kentucky.

The severe weather caused flash flooding, loss of power and damage of public infrastructure and private properties.

Flash flooding in Green, Barren, Taylor, Adair, Owsley, Breathitt and Casey counties has resulted in numerous road closures and water rescues.

High water was blocking all or parts of multiple roads in Floyd, Knott and Pike counties as of noon. Casey County and Owsley County have declared local states of emergency.

“It is devastating that we are once again experiencing severe weather just weeks after the deadly tornadoes hit Western Kentucky. Sadly, some counties have been affected by both of these events,” Beshear said. “We will continue to monitor the weather and provide needed updates. Everyone be aware, stay safe and seek shelter when advised.”

“Unfortunately, we continue to experience severe weather in the commonwealth as we move into the new year, with impacts across our south central counties experiencing heavy rainfall, flash flooding, tornado strikes and continuous squall lines,” said Michael Dossett, director of Kentucky Emergency Management. “Please give way to emergency responders operating in numerous counties and stay off of transportation routes today if at all possible.”

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isak is the owner of Umoja International Market, LLC.
Business owner recalls being denied SBA loan, SBA says denial letter isn’t the end
South central Kentucky could see some potentially strong to severe storms, though our primary...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Heavy rain, strong storms tonight through New Year’s Day
Locations of tornado shelters
Tornado shelter locations throughout southcentral Kentucky
Tornado survivor receives car
Bowling Green tornado survivor gifted car from local business owners
Flood Watch through Saturday
Strong Storms with Heavy Rain into New Year’s Day

Latest News

Thornton Furniture
Bowling Green sees damage from New Year’s storms; Power outages across region
Storm Damage in Warren County on January 1, 2022
New Year’s Day Storm Damage in Warren County
In Hiseville Area.
New Year's Day storm damage in Western Kentucky
WRECC
Approximately 200 WRECC members without power following New Year’s Day storms