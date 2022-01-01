Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Local linemen in Bowling Green and Warren County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers.

December 11, 2021, was a catastrophic day in Bowling Green’s history. Two tornadoes ripped through the city destroying everything in their path. For many the work that morning and for days to come had no timeline.

Preston Fletcher is a lineman with Warren RECC, he described the aftermath of the tornado.

“It’s kind of surreal being the one that’s needing the help, you know, it’s kind of a turn of events,” said Fletcher.

“You kind of expect that whenever it storms outside, you know, you’re going to get called in. So it’s not out of the ordinary to have to leave home and come to work. But we didn’t expect just how bad it was,” recalled Kyle Johnson, a lineman with BGMU in the aftermath.

“The hardest part of the whole thing was just being gone constantly, you lose track of days. The work is hard. But being away from home for so long. You get used to it after a while but you don’t, you don’t want it to go on any longer than it has to. But you know, you have to stick it out to the end,” adds Johnson.

“We knew it was bad, just based on our outage number, but we really didn’t know the extent of our damage yet. We’re driving around and using our headlights and stuff and the farther we drove, it just got worse and worse,” says Fletcher.

One group who continued to work tirelessly in the days after the tornado were local linemen.

“I would say the most difficult part was looking at somebody and telling them you didn’t know when their power was going to get back on. Just the look on their face was really disappointing,” recalled Fletcher.

“The work, you know, it was tough at times having to work in rain and being away from our families. But one of the hardest things about the whole deal was just seeing your hometown, destroyed,” says Collin Smith another lineman with BGMU who worked on the morning after the tornado.

“To all the linemen that we work with and that we work within this storm. There’s no end to our gratitude. We’re very thankful for what they did and even outside of alignment, our water crews, our office staff, there were people here just as long as we were doing different jobs were the end result but it takes everybody to make it happen,” adds Johnson.

“It was comforting, knowing how patient and nice the people were to us, whenever we would show up and how polite they were and understanding you know that we’re working as hard as we could to get them to get their power back on and it meant a lot the people that would stop and thank us and appreciate us and even bring us snacks or drinks and stuff like that,” says Fletcher.

The linemen are grateful for everything the community and everyone who helped them did.

