KSP warns to plan ahead to prevent DUI on New Year’s Eve

Drunk Driving
By Jeanna Kleine-Kracht
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 8:46 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With your New Years’ Eve plans fully into effect, it might be a good idea to designate a sober driver before the night gets too late.

Kentucky State Police says the main thing to do before celebrating is to plan ahead.

“Don’t take the chance,” says Trooper Daniel Priddy, Public Affairs Officer for KSP District 3. “Obviously, you know, if you think that there’s a possibility that you’re going to be consuming alcohol, just always have that plan ahead, always have an idea of how you’re going to get home. That way, you’re not put in a situation where you think it’s okay for the drive.”

If you’re going to a party or get together for the evening, where you think you will consume alcohol, already have a plan in place. Ask a friend or family member to be your sober driver, or with all the rideshare apps available on your phone, schedule a Lyft or Uber ahead of time.

“You know, always stay safe and don’t get on the roadways. If you think you’re impaired at all, then, you know, to add on to that, I think they’re calling for some severe weather coming in tonight. So you know, with the increase in traffic on the roadways, heavy rains, it all increases the probability of being involved in a collision and you know, a serious collision,” says Trooper Priddy.

Priddy says you are 34% more likely to be involved in a fatal collision when precipitation is falling, and you are over twice the likelihood of being involved in a fatal collision when it is heavy rainfall.

“I think that’s all expected tonight. So you add that with the increase in alcohol consumption and DUI drivers on New Year’s Eve night, and, you know, you may have a situation where there could be some collision,” says Priddy.

According to Trooper Priddy, KSP will have more officers on the roadways to up their enforcement.

