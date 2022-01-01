Advertisement

Numerous water rescues underway in Columbia

Columbia water rescues
Columbia water rescues(Kevin Poytner)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 8:52 AM CST
COLUMBIA, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren County Rescue Team is in Columbia this morning assisting with multiple water rescues following flash flooding.

According to the Barren County Rescue Team, the rescues are taking place in the area of Highway 1913.

Captain of the Rescue Team, Kevin Poynter, says there have been a total of eight rescues so far.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

