Preparing for severe storm: know where to go before it hits

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It is important to be weather aware, and to know where to go before a severe storm hits. Being weather aware is a necessity, and especially with our most recent weather events, anxiety is at an all-time high.

Warren County Emergency Management recommends having more than one way of getting a severe weather alert.

One way is downloading and allowing notifications for the WBKO First Alert Weather app. This app will notify you when severe weather is in your area.

“A big thing is we don’t want people to just to rely on the community outdoor weather sirens because those are meant to be heard only outside,” says Travis Puckett, Deputy Director of Warren County Emergency Management. “And you may hear them in your home, but you can’t rely on just the outdoor warning sirens about yourself.”

Puckett also says they want people to know where to go before storm hits, like a tornado shelter.

In Warren County, Ephram White Park, Michael Buchanon Park, and Basil Griffin Park, each have two shelters. Ed Spear Park and Phil Moore Park each have one.

“Anybody is welcome to use those shelters. It’s not limited to one certain person. If you feel unsafe or feel that your home is unsafe during a severe weather event, we recommend anybody go into those shelters,” says Puckett.

After a storm, flooding might be prevalent in some areas.

“It’s hard to see flooded roadways at night. It blends right in. If you live in a flood-prone area and think that it’s rained enough that the roadway that you frequently travel on floods, we always say ‘Turn Around, Don’t Drown.’ It’s not worth driving through,” advises Puckett.

Warren County Emergency Management says if you get stuck while traveling after a storm, you have not only put your own lives at risk but also risked the lives of the first responders.

