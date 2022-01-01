Severe Weather Threat Over!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Multiple rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms rolled through South-Central KY overnight into early afternoon. Some storms produced damaging winds along with flooding rains. Rain diminishes tonight, with MUCH colder air pouring in for Sunday!

A cold front moves through the region tonight, which will dramatically drop our temperatures. Saturday night lows will plummet in the upper 20s and low 30s. With backend moisture from this system, the potential for light rain and light snow mixing is there - though we do not anticipate any snow accumulations. Given that we will have saturated roads, the rapidly falling temperatures could make for a few slick spots on bridges, overpasses and rural roads on Sunday morning. Sunday will be a COLD day! High temperatures will only reach the 30s along with variably cloudy skies and windy conditions. When you factor in the winds, wind chills both Sunday and early Monday could be in the teens, so please find ways to stay warm and have layers of clothes to wear if outside!

Conditions look to stay cold and dry for the first half of the first week of 2022. Temperatures moderate a bit for Tuesday into Wednesday before another light rain/light snow chance. Another shot of colder air invades for week’s end before some warming by the weekend.

