Thornton Furniture store suffers from storm damage on New Years Day

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Storms across all of South Central Kentucky occurred earlier today.

When a Tornado Warning was issued for Bowling Green, many people were left worried searching for the nearest shelter. However, staff at Thornton’s Furniture store were quick to jump into action. They took shelter in one of their back rooms as soon as the warning was issued. It was because of this that all of the people inside of the store came out unharmed.

However, the furniture store itself took a hit on one of their exterior walls. Terry Thornton, the store owner, said the storm caused about 15-20 feet of damage inside the store from where the wall collapsed. “We just wanted everybody to be safe. Everybody’s okay. We’re just sorry for the people that lost so much. We just had a customer here earlier today that had lost everything in the storm in December in a tornado,” he said.

He also expressed his gratitude for everyone who showed concern for his local business and staff members by showing up, texting, and calling throughout the day to make sure everyone was okay.

Though it is not known how long it’ll take to fix, Thornton said he will be reopening the store as soon as they rebuild the collapsed wall.

