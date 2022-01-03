Advertisement

5-year-old boy dies after tree falls on metro Atlanta home

A 5-year-old boy was killed when a tree fell into his house just after 5 a.m. Monday.
A 5-year-old boy was killed when a tree fell into his house just after 5 a.m. Monday.(Source: WGCL)
By Mariya Murrow and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - A 5-year-old boy is dead after a tree fell onto his home in DeKalb County Monday morning.

The mother of the boy was also trapped by the falling tree but was not injured.

It happened just after 5 a.m., WGCL reported.

First responders rushed to the scene, where they found the home split in half.

Firefighters on the scene said they believe strong winds combined with rain and soft ground caused the tree to fall.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashton Apartments received significant damage after the severe storm on New Year's Day.
NWS confirms a tornado hit the south side of Bowling Green on New Year’s Day
Thornton Furniture store storm damage on New Years Day.
Thornton Furniture store suffers from storm damage on New Years Day
Storm Damage in Warren County on January 1, 2022
New Year’s Day storm damage across southcentral Kentucky
In Hiseville Area, credit: Judge Exec. Michael Hale.
Barren County received storm damage in agricultural areas - Hiseville, Ky
Hopkinsville storm damage
Hopkinsville businesses and buildings damaged in Saturday’s storms

Latest News

FILE - This Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, file photo shows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration...
FDA expands Pfizer boosters for more teens as omicron surges
As schools grapple with social media threats & the nation marks the 9th anniversary of the...
Preventing the next school tragedy with programs to combat mental health issues
Snow falls at the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
School, work, travel can wait as snow blankets U.S. capital
Jessica Andrijauskas, from Buenos Aires, rests her head on her luggage as she awaits the...
Thousands of flights canceled, delayed at start of workweek