Advertisement

Annual list of banished words released

Lake Superior State University has put phrases like 'wait, what?' on its annual list of...
Lake Superior State University has put phrases like 'wait, what?' on its annual list of banished words.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Lake Superior State University has put phrases like “wait, what?” on its annual list of banished words.

The school received thousands of submissions for words or terms that are becoming overused to the point of uselessness.

For example, the school says “no worries” is a meaningless substitute for “you’re welcome.”

Phrases like “at the end of the day” and “new normal” made reappearances this year after first being banished in 1999 and 2012.

Other phrases on the list are “that being said,” “asking for a friend,” “circle back,” “deep dive,” “you’re on mute” and “supply chain.”

Lake Superior State University has released a list of banished words since 1976.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashton Apartments received significant damage after the severe storm on New Year's Day.
NWS confirms a tornado hit the south side of Bowling Green on New Year’s Day
Thornton Furniture store storm damage on New Years Day.
Thornton Furniture store suffers from storm damage on New Years Day
Storm Damage in Warren County on January 1, 2022
New Year’s Day storm damage across southcentral Kentucky
In Hiseville Area, credit: Judge Exec. Michael Hale.
Barren County received storm damage in agricultural areas - Hiseville, Ky
Hopkinsville storm damage
Hopkinsville businesses and buildings damaged in Saturday’s storms

Latest News

Jessica Andrijauskas, from Buenos Aires, rests her head on her luggage as she awaits the...
Thousands of flights canceled, delayed at start of workweek
With a wedding ceremony at noon on Jan. 1, Kitten Kay Sera was the first person to marry a color.
Woman marries the color pink in historic Vegas wedding
Of at least 991 buildings destroyed by the fire, most were homes. But the blaze also burned...
2 still missing in Colorado fire; cause under investigation
Southwest Airlines flight cancelation
Passengers stranded at Nashville airport amid flight cancellations
With a wedding ceremony at noon on Jan. 1, Kitten Kay Sera was the first person to marry a color.
Woman marries the color pink in historic Vegas wedding