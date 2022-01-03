Barren County to close road for repairs following flood

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Barren County Judge Executive Michael Hale has announced that Horton Rigdon Road will be closed until further notice for through traffic.

Hale said this is to make repairs due to flood damage.

The roadway between street numbers 410 and 980 are the areas affected by the flooding, according to Hale.

Hale also said work on Lynn School Road will not start today as originally planned.

