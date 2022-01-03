Advertisement

Barren County to close road for repairs following flood

A road in Barren County is closed until further notice for flood damage repair.
A road in Barren County is closed until further notice for flood damage repair.(Storyblocks.com)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 8:03 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Barren County Judge Executive Michael Hale has announced that Horton Rigdon Road will be closed until further notice for through traffic.

Hale said this is to make repairs due to flood damage.

The roadway between street numbers 410 and 980 are the areas affected by the flooding, according to Hale.

Hale also said work on Lynn School Road will not start today as originally planned.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashton Apartments received significant damage after the severe storm on New Year's Day.
NWS confirms a tornado hit the south side of Bowling Green on New Year’s Day
Thornton Furniture store storm damage on New Years Day.
Thornton Furniture store suffers from storm damage on New Years Day
Storm Damage in Warren County on January 1, 2022
New Year’s Day storm damage across southcentral Kentucky
In Hiseville Area, credit: Judge Exec. Michael Hale.
Barren County received storm damage in agricultural areas - Hiseville, Ky
Hopkinsville storm damage
Hopkinsville businesses and buildings damaged in Saturday’s storms

Latest News

Southwest Airlines flight cancelation
Passengers stranded at Nashville airport amid flight cancellations
NWS Tornado Survey as of 8 p.m. Central Time on Sunday, Jan. 2.
NWS: Seven tornadoes confirmed in south central Kentucky
Warm sunshine, cold conditions can be expected at the bus stop both this morning and afternoon!
Cold and quiet weather to start the work week
Tracking cold conditions to start the work week!
Cold start to the week with sunshine!