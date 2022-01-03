Cold and quiet weather to start the work week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It has been a wild 72 hours in south central Kentucky between severe weather and winter weather - all in one holiday weekend! Conditions look calm to start the week, but cold!

Warm sunshine, cold conditions can be expected at the bus stop both this morning and afternoon! (WBKO)

After rain/snow mix on Sunday and snow Sunday night, there could be slick spots on roadways - especially on bridges and overpasses. Travel with caution for the morning commute! Today is quiet with sunshine as highs stay below normal in the upper 30s and low 40s along with calming northerly winds later today! Tuesday and Wednesday see seasonable conditions along with breezy winds and the return of cloud cover. We’re watching a system to our southwest that looks to bring more winter weather in the region - with the current forecast of rain, freezing rain and snow to the region! Stay tuned to the First Alert forecast as we get closer for the latest! Both Thursday and Friday will be downright frigid with highs only in the low 30s. By the weekend, expect temperatures quickly rebounding back to near average conditions along with the return of some light rain showers possible.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Cold. High 40. Low 23. Winds N at 11 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy and seasonable. High 49. Low 37. Winds S at 13 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy and warmer. High 51. Low 25. Winds W at 13 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 29

Record High Today: 71 (1907, 2004)

Record Low Today: -11 (1879)

Sunrise: 6:59 a.m.

Sunset: 4:42 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 24)

Mold Count: Low (3893 - Mold Spore Count)

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 58

Yesterday’s Low: 33

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.10″

Monthly Precip: 2.69″ (+2.46″)

Yearly Precip: 2.69″ (+2.46″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: TRACE

Monthly Snowfall: TRACE

Seasonal Snowfall: TRACE

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.