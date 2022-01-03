First baby of the year born at T.J. Samson during tornado warning

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - T.J. Samson Regional Health welcomed its first baby of the year into the world on Saturday, New Year’s Day.

Salem Rayne made quite the entrance into the world as she came into it in the middle of a tornado warning in Barren County.

“Everything just progressed so quickly, and she was ready. She was ready to make an entrance. And she definitely did during tornado warnings and rain and hail and everything,” said Kelsey Bowles, Glasgow resident and mother.

Bowles says this is her fourth child and this birth happened a lot quicker than the others. Her doctor was called to come in for the delivery but got stuck in the middle of the storm as the baby girl was about to make her entrance, but luckily she made it just in time.

“She’s (the doctor) like, leave it up to you to have a baby in the middle of a monsoon and a tornado warning and everything. So we kind of had to wait a little bit until she was able to make it, but as soon as she got there, she was here within like three pushes,” recalled Bowles.

Salem was born at 12:54 p.m. on Saturday. Bowles has three other children, all boys.

“We were ready to meet her. And we have three boys here at the house. And she’s our first girl. So we were really excited just to be able to see her and hold her and just love on her as much as possible.”

Salem weighed 8 pounds and 7 ounces, 20 inches long.

Congratulations to the entire family!

