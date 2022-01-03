Ky. lawmakers gearing up for 2022 legislative session

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - State lawmakers are heading back to the Capitol for what is expected to be a very busy stretch of 60 days to consider laws. It’s another budget year, but first off the bat will be bills to draw up new legislative boundaries.

On Monday, some lawmakers outlined other priorities they said both the Republican majority and Democratic minority should be able to find common ground on.

One that gained traction two years ago was sports betting.

“We need a system that protects players, generates oversight and provides much-needed dollars to our state budget,” Rep. Joni Jenkins said.

A bill passed a committee in 2020, but never made it to the House floor. It, along with medicinal marijuana, had bipartisan support.

“We need common sense cannabis laws, and we will work with the governor to make sure Kentucky has a great medical marijuana law for its people,” Sen. Morgan McGarvey said.

Last year’s priority on the Republican side was stripping the governor of some of his emergency powers because of what happened in the early days of the pandemic. But because of the tornadoes, some lawmakers say those powers need restored.

One bill passed last year limits the governor’s emergency powers to 30 days unless approved by the legislature.

“We need an executive that can respond quickly to disasters and emergencies, particularly when the legislature is not in session,” Sen. McGarvey said.

Democratic leaders also say universal preschool and more health insurance protection for those with preexisting conditions are needed this year.

We reached out to Republican leadership for their priorities, but nobody was available to us today. However, House Republicans did say last week their first priority will be redistricting, which could be voted on this week.

It’s the day before the start of another General Assembly session. What will lawmakers discuss and debate over the next few months? First on deck…drawing up new legislative boundaries. More at noon and later @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/Ie5oNfW1Eq — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) January 3, 2022

