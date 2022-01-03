More Seasonable Temperatures Tuesday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The first week of 2022 is off to a COLD start! Readings failed to climb out of the 30s Monday, despite lots of sunshine. We will be quite a bit warmer Tuesday, however.

Tuesday and Wednesday bring us warmer, more seasonable conditions along with breezy winds and the return of cloud cover. We’re watching a system to our southwest that looks to bring more winter weather in the region - with the current forecast of rain, freezing rain and snow to the region! At this time, there is much uncertainty with regards to the track and moisture amounts associated with this system. Stay tuned to the First Alert forecast as we get closer for the latest! The last two days of the work week will be downright frigid, with some of the coldest air of the season arriving! Highs Thursday will only be in the low 30s, with upper 20s forecast for Friday! Overnight lows in the lower teens are even showing up Thursday night! By the weekend, expect temperatures quickly rebounding back to near average conditions along with the return of some light rain showers possible.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy and warmer. High 49. Low 37. Winds S at 13 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 49. Low 25. Winds W at 13 mph.

THURSDAY: Periods of snow or a wintry mix likely. Some accumulation possible. High 33. Low 11. Winds N at 11 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 38

Today’s Low: 28

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 29

Record High: 71 (2004)

Record Low: -11 (1879)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.69″ (+2.34″)

Yearly Precip: 2.69″ (+2.34″)

Today’s Sunset: 4:41 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:59 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 24)

Pollen Count: Low (0.1 - Weeds, trees)

Mold Count: Low (3893 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Low (2)

