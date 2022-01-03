Advertisement

Passengers stranded at Nashville airport amid flight cancellations

Southwest Airlines flight cancelation
Southwest Airlines flight cancelation
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 8:08 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Many passengers eager to get where they are going have been spending some extra time in Music City as Southwest Airlines began canceling flights over the weekend.

People are lined up through the Southwest terminal of BNA Monday morning while people attempt to make new flight arrangements after winter weather blasted the mid-state.

News4 spoke with Jerrie Reid who told us she and her husband boarded their flight Sunday night routed for Austin, Texas around 9:30 p.m.

After sitting on the tarmac for two hours beyond their departure time of 9:30 p.m., they were routed back to the gate and told their flight was canceled.

“Due to it being a weather event, they were not going to provide any hotel vouchers,” said Reid. “The lady when we got off the plane said that we would be getting a notice on our phones to rebook, it is now 3:10 a.m. and we have nothing on our phones.”

Passengers going to Austin, Miami, and many other destinations are all in the same situation.

News4 has reached out to BNA and Southwest for comment. BNA says the inclement weather is a big factor impacting air travel at BNA.

Southwest has yet to respond.

Copyright 2020 WSMV  All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashton Apartments received significant damage after the severe storm on New Year's Day.
NWS confirms a tornado hit the south side of Bowling Green on New Year’s Day
Thornton Furniture store storm damage on New Years Day.
Thornton Furniture store suffers from storm damage on New Years Day
Storm Damage in Warren County on January 1, 2022
New Year’s Day storm damage across southcentral Kentucky
In Hiseville Area, credit: Judge Exec. Michael Hale.
Barren County received storm damage in agricultural areas - Hiseville, Ky
Hopkinsville storm damage
Hopkinsville businesses and buildings damaged in Saturday’s storms

Latest News

A road in Barren County is closed until further notice for flood damage repair.
Barren County to close road for repairs following flood
NWS Tornado Survey as of 8 p.m. Central Time on Sunday, Jan. 2.
NWS: Seven tornadoes confirmed in south central Kentucky
Warm sunshine, cold conditions can be expected at the bus stop both this morning and afternoon!
Cold and quiet weather to start the work week
Tracking cold conditions to start the work week!
Cold start to the week with sunshine!