Passengers stranded at Nashville airport amid flight cancellations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Many passengers eager to get where they are going have been spending some extra time in Music City as Southwest Airlines began canceling flights over the weekend.

People are lined up through the Southwest terminal of BNA Monday morning while people attempt to make new flight arrangements after winter weather blasted the mid-state.

News4 spoke with Jerrie Reid who told us she and her husband boarded their flight Sunday night routed for Austin, Texas around 9:30 p.m.

After sitting on the tarmac for two hours beyond their departure time of 9:30 p.m., they were routed back to the gate and told their flight was canceled.

“Due to it being a weather event, they were not going to provide any hotel vouchers,” said Reid. “The lady when we got off the plane said that we would be getting a notice on our phones to rebook, it is now 3:10 a.m. and we have nothing on our phones.”

Passengers going to Austin, Miami, and many other destinations are all in the same situation.

News4 has reached out to BNA and Southwest for comment. BNA says the inclement weather is a big factor impacting air travel at BNA.

Southwest has yet to respond.

