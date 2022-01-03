Advertisement

Sen. Rand Paul announces he is quitting YouTube

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY)
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY)(AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) announced that he will no longer be posting videos to YouTube, ‘unless it is to criticize the platform,’ said Paul in a press release.

“Today I begin my exodus from Big Tech, starting with the worst censor of all, YouTube,” said Sen. Paul. “As a libertarian-leaning Senator, I think private companies have the right to ban me if they want to, however, those of us who believe that truth comes from disputation and that the marketplace of ideas is a prerequisite for innovation should shun the close-minded censors and take our ideas elsewhere, which is exactly what I’m doing.”

His team said viewers can see his content on Rumble.com.

