WCPS grief counselor talks on what to look out for in children after a traumatic experience

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - School is back in session for Warren County Public Schools after students were out since before Christmas due to the tornadoes that hit Bowling Green last month.

Several members of the district’s Mental Health Support Department were at Jennings Creek, Moss Middle School, and Warren Central today to provide support with mental health services for students, staff, and parents in dealing with grief and anxiety following recent severe storms and tornado outbreaks.

“We have been providing services throughout the break, through our website, through Facebook, and through Twitter, to assist students, parents, community members with mental health needs”, said Todd Hazel, the Director of Student Services for Warren County Public Schools.

Hazel also spoke about what parents can look for in their children when it comes to dealing with grief and anxiety.

“Some things to look for are restlessness, irritability, mood changes, and being overtired. If your child has those symptoms, or they have those things going on, and it’s not normal, they’re probably struggling with some anxiety due to storms or due to anything that’s going on with them,” he said.

Hazel added that the number one thing any parent can do for their child is to listen to and be there for them and to let them know that everything will be ok.

“And, and most importantly, as well, that their feelings they’re having is normal. It’s okay to feel that way. It’s okay to have these emotions. And then to reach out to a counselor if needed to provide additional services,” He said.

The district also recently added a therapy dog, named Beau, to assist as an emotional support animal.

The counseling services were at the school Monday and will also be there Tuesday to provide any services needed. Anyone needing their services can also reach out on the district’s website.

