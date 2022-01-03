Winter Weather Advisory for Southern WBKO Viewing Area!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - From active weather on New Years Day, to snow here in south central Kentucky tonight into tomorrow morning! We’re tracking the potential for rain, wintery mix, and snow through our nighttime hours.

Snow forecast (wbko)

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued until Monday morning due to the potential accumulation for snow. Snow potential will mainly be for counties East and South of I-65. This system will progress eastward through our late night hours, but we should be in the clear from snowy weather by sunrise on Monday. Accumulations by then look to be anywhere between .1 - .8″! That being said, commuters (drivers or walkers) will need to look out for the potential for slick spots. Temperatures will remain FRIGID tonight in the mid 20s. Afternoon highs will flirt with the upper 30s and low 40s to start the work week off, but we’ll see a slight warmup into the low 50s by mid-week before we see another cool-down again. We could see rain and snow showers through Thursday along with FREEZING conditions. Highs will struggle to make it past the freezing mark! Overnight lows will flirt with the low teens into Friday. Beyond that, we’re in for a cool but dry end to the work week!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly sunny but cold. High 40. Low 23. Winds N at 9 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 49. Low 39. Winds S at 13 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 51. Low 25. Winds W at 13 mph.

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 58

Today’s Low: 35

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 29

Record High: 74 (2006)

Record Low: -5 (1887)

Today’s Precip: 0.08″

Monthly Precip: 2.67″ (+2.44″)

Yearly Precip: 2.67″ (+2.44″)

Today’s Sunset: 4:41 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:59 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 28)

Pollen Count: Low (0.1 - Weeds, trees)

Mold Count: Low (4282 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Low (2)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.