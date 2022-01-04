Advertisement

Beshear: Kentucky breaks records for new jobs, projects

(AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 7:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear says that Kentucky broke records for investment and job creation in 2021.

Last year, 264 private-sector projects committed to invest over $11.2 billion and create over 18,100 full-time jobs.

Wages have risen as well.

Kentucky’s averaged incentivized hourly wage for projects statewide in 2021 was $24 before benefits, a 9.4% increase over 2020 and the second highest mark of the past seven years.

