Advertisement

Beshear reports record-high COVID-19 case total, positivity rate

Governor Andy Beshear
Governor Andy Beshear(Governor Andy Beshear/Facebook)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 6,915 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 885,673 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 21.74% positivity rate. Of Tuesday’s new cases, 1,399 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 21 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Tuesday. That brings the state total to 12,255.

Tuesday’s case total and positivity rate are both record-highs, according to the governor.

There are currently 1,646 Kentuckians hospitalized with COVID-19, 393 in the ICU and 246 on a ventilator.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NWS Tornado Survey as of 8 p.m. Central Time on Sunday, Jan. 2.
NWS: Seven tornadoes confirmed in south central Kentucky
Couple displaced in December tornadoes recalls experience
Couple displaced in December tornado moved to apartment hit by New Year’s Day tornado
Jill Biden (AP)
First Lady Jill Biden to travel to Bowling Green Thursday
Snow forecast
Winter Weather Advisory for Southern WBKO Viewing Area!
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY)
Sen. Rand Paul announces he is quitting YouTube

Latest News

Cmdr. Billie J. Farrell will become the ship’s 77th commanding officer
1st woman to command USS Constitution, aka Old Ironsides
The Food and Drug Administration has expanded the use of Pfizer’s COVID booster to adolescents...
CDC pushes recommendation of Pfizer boosters up to 5 months
Sen. Rand Paul announces run for re-election.
Sen. Rand Paul announces he has filed for re-election
Roth
Man arrested for threatening to go into “combat mode” on law enforcement