CDC pushes recommendation of Pfizer boosters up to 5 months

The Food and Drug Administration has expanded the use of Pfizer’s COVID booster to adolescents 12 to 15 years old and has shortened the time between your initial vaccine series and getting a booster dose from six months to five months.(WBRC)
By Jeanna Kleine-Kracht
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Center for Disease Control released new recommendations Tuesday morning, suggesting people who got the Pfizer vaccine, get their booster a month earlier.

This five-month recommendation from the CDC follows FDA’s approval on Monday.

The CDC also says moderately or severely immunocompromised children, ages five to 11, can receive an additional primary dose 28 days after their second shot.

This does not change any recommendations regarding those with the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Med Center Health officials say the efficacy rate of the vaccines has gone down to 35% percent with the Omicron variant, but with a booster, it goes up to about 75%. Both percentages fall from a 95% efficacy rate.

“Based on how we know this virus spreads, and especially with the reports of how virulent how quick omicron spreads, some of the things that we’ve been advocating from the beginning, you know, wearing a proper mask, social distancing, those are still as important as they’ve ever been,” said Caleb Benningfield, Director of Pharmacy at Med Center Health.

Benningfield says the CDC is meeting tomorrow specifically to look at authorizing the booster down to age 12. The FDA also approved Pfizer boosters for children ages 12 through 15 on Monday.

“Let’s use every tool we have in our arsenal, so it’s important to be fully immunized,” said Benningfield. “And if you’re eligible for your booster, it’s important, you know, to receive that as well.”

