Dry into Wednesday, Snow Likely Thursday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a frosty start, we enjoyed a much warmer Tuesday afternoon thanks to lots of sunshine and south to southwest breezes! We stay mild tonight as some clouds advance into the region from the west.

Wednesday will bring us more clouds, especially during the morning, as a cold front approaches. Otherwise, we should work some sunshine into the region Wednesday afternoon. It will be another breezy, seasonably cool day, with highs reaching the mid-to-upper 40s for most. Clouds increase Wednesday night with colder air pouring into the region. This essentially lays down the foundation for a wintry system arriving Thursday.

Moisture moves into South-Central KY Thursday morning, with snow showers developing. Expect snow to increase in coverage Thursday afternoon. This is likely to cause hazardous travel conditions across the entire region by late Thursday. At this time, a FIRST CALL of 1″-3″ of snow is up for most of the WBKO area, with potential for slightly higher amounts to the east. A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Thursday into Thursday night. At this time, there are still uncertainties with regard to snowfall timing and totals with this system. Stay tuned to the First Alert forecast as we get closer for the latest!

The last two days of the work week will be downright frigid, with some of the coldest air of the season arriving! Highs Thursday will only be in the low 30s, with upper 20s forecast for Friday! Overnight lows in the lower teens are even showing up Thursday night, with sub-zero wind chills possible! By the weekend, expect temperatures quickly rebounding back to near average conditions along with the return of rain showers Saturday night into Sunday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 48. Low 25. Winds W at 13 mph.

THURSDAY: Periods of snow. Some accumulation likely. Cold. High 31. Low 11. Winds NW at 11 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Cold. High 28. Low 14. Winds N at 6 mph.

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 48

Today’s Low: 22

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 29

Record High: 71 (2004)

Record Low: -12 (1879)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.69″ (+2.34″)

Yearly Precip: 2.69″ (+2.34″)

Today’s Sunset: 4:21 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:59 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 45)

Pollen Count: Low (0.1 - Weeds, trees)

Mold Count: Low (3375 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Low (2)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.