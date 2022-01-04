Edmonson County to receive emergency funds for road repairs

EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Transportation has announced that the Edmonson County Fiscal Court will receive $48,780 in County Road Aid Emergency Funds to repair slides on County Road 1130.

“The Transportation Cabinet is pleased to approve this request for funding to provide assistance to Edmonson County to repair and maintain safe connections in the community,” said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray.

Gray said the location on the road being addressed is located east of Kentucky highway 422 and is for flood damage repair.

Edmonson County Fiscal Court will be responsible for administering the work.

