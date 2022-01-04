Advertisement

Juwuan Jones Honored as CoSIDA Academic All-American for Second Straight Season

Brett LIVE with WKU Football Recap
By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Football defensive end Juwuan Jones was voted a 2021 Second Team CoSIDA Academic All-American, the College Sports Information Directors of America announced. The redshirt junior is a repeat selection from last season, making him the fifth Hilltopper ever – but first since 2000 – to be honored twice in his collegiate career.

Including Jones, the program has had eight CoSIDA Academic All-Americans all-time: punter John Haggerty III, 2020-21; defensive back Brian Lowder, 2002; center Patrick Goodman, 1998 and 1999; guard Brian Bixler, 1994 and 1995; guard Mark Fatkin, 1984 and 1985; defensive end Tim Ford, 1981; and linebacker Jim Barber, 1970 and 1971.

There were 53 total Division I football student-athletes recognized on the First and Second Teams. The only other Conference USA representative to be a 2021 Academic All-American was kicker Hunter Duplessis of UTSA. Kentucky had three selections on the Second Team, which were the only others from the Commonwealth.

As an undergraduate student, Jones posted a GPA of 3.75 while earning his Bachelor of Science degree in Sport Management in only three years. Now as a graduate student working towards his master’s degree in teaching with a focus in special education, he is maintaining a 4.00 GPA.

Jones also earned a pair of prestigious academic awards recently, as the Sugar Hill, Ga., native was voted to the C-USA All-Academic Team for the second consecutive year and the CoSIDA All-Academic District II Team for the third straight season.Jones became only the second Hilltopper (joining offensive lineman Tyler Witt in 2017 and 2018) to be named to the C-USA All-Academic Team twice since the program moved to the league prior to the 2014 season. Meanwhile, Jones is the first student-athlete in program history to earn CoSIDA Academic All-District distinction three times.

Jones started all 14 games for the Hilltoppers during the 2021 season, as WKU won eight of its final nine games to clinch the C-USA East Division title and claim a 59-38 victory over App State in the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl. Jones finished the campaign with 45 total tackles – including 6.5 for loss with 3.5 sacks – as well as a forced fumble and three quarterback hurries.

In his four-year career as a Hilltopper, Jones has played in 51 games and started 42 consecutive contests dating back to the end of 2017. He has amassed 180 total tackles – including 30 for loss with 17.5 sacks – as well as five pass breakups, two forced fumbles and 22 quarterback hurries.

