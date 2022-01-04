Kentucky National Guard soldiers prepare for deployment

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) - Twenty military police officers with the Kentucky National Guard are preparing to deploy to Kosovo for a yearlong mission.

A statement from the National Guard says soldiers with the 438th Military Police Company based out of Murray are expected to deploy Wednesday.

The soldiers are trained in force protection, anti-terrorism, area security and police intelligence operations.

The statement said they will provide military police liaison officer support as part of Operation Joint Guardian.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.