Advertisement

Kentucky National Guard soldiers prepare for deployment

(Source: Kentucky National Guard)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 7:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) - Twenty military police officers with the Kentucky National Guard are preparing to deploy to Kosovo for a yearlong mission.

A statement from the National Guard says soldiers with the 438th Military Police Company based out of Murray are expected to deploy Wednesday.

The soldiers are trained in force protection, anti-terrorism, area security and police intelligence operations.

The statement said they will provide military police liaison officer support as part of Operation Joint Guardian.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NWS Tornado Survey as of 8 p.m. Central Time on Sunday, Jan. 2.
NWS: Seven tornadoes confirmed in south central Kentucky
Snow forecast
Winter Weather Advisory for Southern WBKO Viewing Area!
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY)
Sen. Rand Paul announces he is quitting YouTube
Couple displaced in December tornadoes recalls experience
Couple displaced in December tornado moved to apartment hit by New Year’s Day tornado
New Year's Baby at T.J. Samson, Salem Rayne.
First baby of the year born at T.J. Samson during tornado warning

Latest News

Beshear: Kentucky breaks records for new jobs, projects
KYTC (gfx)
Edmonson County to receive emergency funds for road repairs
A hot cup of Joe would be a great way to wake up as this morning starts off downright cold!...
Quiet into midweek, tracking potential winter weather late week!
Tracking the potential for snow on Thursday in south central Kentucky.
Seasonable Tuesday, but tracking winter weather late week!