Kentucky State Police searching for missing Perry County family

By Allie Hennard
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ARY, Ky. (WBKO) – Kentucky State Police, Post 13, Hazard, is searching for a missing father and daughter last seen on January 1, 2022, in the Balls Fork Community of Perry County.

Dale L. Williams, 69, of Ary, is described as a male with grey/brown hair and blue eyes. He is 5′8 inches tall and 145lbs. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

Misty D. Williams, 43 of Ary, is described as a female with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is 5′4 inches tall and 210lbs. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with blue jeans and she is diagnosed with autism.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, please call the Kentucky State Police, Post 13, Hazard, at 606-435-6069.

This incident remains under investigation by Trooper Steve Davidson.

