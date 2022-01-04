Advertisement

Logan County girls flip the script in 2022

By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Not even halfway into the 2021-22 season, the Logan County Cougars girls basketball team finds itself going from last place to first place in the 13th district.

Second year head coach Dedra Adler has led the Cougars to a 13-3 start to open the new year - a stark contrast from last year’s team that went 5-22 - the worst record of any team in the 4th region in 2020.

“We have a group of girls that love each other not just on the court, but outside in the locker room. That’s been beneficial,” Adler said.

There hasn’t been one single leader that’s stood out for the Cougars. They’ve had a different leading scorer in each of their last three games. The trio of Kadyn Costello and the sister duo of Grace and Emily Borders has led the Cougars in scoring, with each player averaging close to 10 points per game.

Nora Epley has also been sharpshooting for the Cougars with a 50 percent clip from downtown.

“As long as we keep working together and keep working as hard as we have the whole season, then we should be fine,” Costello said.

With the girls having summer workouts for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, they say that’s been a big difference.

“Our chemistry has really been put together this year. So I feel like with coach in her second year, it’s starting to click,” Borders said.

Logan County will open district play at Russellville at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan 7.

