Man arrested for threatening to go into “combat mode” on law enforcement

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - An Ohio man is behind bars for threatening the Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office, the public, and law enforcement.

Nathan Donald Clifford Bartholomew Roth, 30, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, was arrested back in October 8, 2021 by the Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office, for being a convicted felon in possession of several firearms and ammunition, following an investigation by Sheriff Lonnie Hodges.

At around 8:30 a.m. Monday, January 3, 2022 Roth went to the Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office insisting that his firearms be returned to him.

Roth produced handwritten documents containing threatening comments, suggesting his intent to cause injury to the public.

Additionally, Roth stated that he is allowed to go into “combat mode” on all law enforcement officers at his discretion and assassinate them.

During the investigation, Roth was found to be in possession of another handgun.

Roth was placed under arrest and lodged in the Barren County Jail on the following charges:

· Possession of a Handgun By Convicted Felon

· Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree

· Menacing

This incident remains under investigation by Sheriff Lonnie H.

