Advertisement

Man wins $1 million while getting chocolate milk for his kids

Dennis Willoughby bought a winning $1,000,000 Platinum Jackpot ticket while picking up milk for...
Dennis Willoughby bought a winning $1,000,000 Platinum Jackpot ticket while picking up milk for his kids.(Virginia Lottery)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (Gray News) – A man won $1 million while getting some chocolate milk for his kids.

According to the Virginia Lottery, Dennis Willoughby went to 7-Eleven to pick up some milk but left with a lot more.

While he was at the store, Willoughby also purchased a $1,000,000 Platinum Jackpot ticket that turned out to be a top prize winner.

He won the choice of either the full $1 million prize in annual payments over 30 years or a one-time cash option of $640,205, before taxes.

Willoughby went with the cash option.

The Virginia Lottery said Willoughby is the second player to claim the top prize, and there is one more top-prize winning ticket unclaimed in this game.

According to lottery officials, the odds of winning the top prize in this game are 1 in 1,632,000.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NWS Tornado Survey as of 8 p.m. Central Time on Sunday, Jan. 2.
NWS: Seven tornadoes confirmed in south central Kentucky
Snow forecast
Winter Weather Advisory for Southern WBKO Viewing Area!
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY)
Sen. Rand Paul announces he is quitting YouTube
Couple displaced in December tornadoes recalls experience
Couple displaced in December tornado moved to apartment hit by New Year’s Day tornado
New Year's Baby at T.J. Samson, Salem Rayne.
First baby of the year born at T.J. Samson during tornado warning

Latest News

KYTC (gfx)
Edmonson County to receive emergency funds for road repairs
A hot cup of Joe would be a great way to wake up as this morning starts off downright cold!...
Quiet into midweek, tracking potential winter weather late week!
Tracking the potential for snow on Thursday in south central Kentucky.
Seasonable Tuesday, but tracking winter weather late week!
Robots are filling in for staff at a California hotel.
Robots deployed to some hotels amid staffing shortage